Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Air Force has flown more than 14,000 sorties

The Air Force of Ukraine has flown more than 14,000 sorties since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

This was announced on August 26, on Aviation Day, by the Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command, Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov.

Of these 14,000 sorties, 6,000 were for combat damage to the enemy, and almost 7,000 were for fighter air cover. Dozens of pilots became Heroes of Ukraine, hundreds of aviators received high state awards. Many heroic pilots have died, and there are also losses among the personnel who provide ground support for aviation flights.