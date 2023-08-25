The government introduced an electronic document flow for passing the MMC

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce electronic document management during and after passing the military medical commission (MMC).

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar informed about this on August 25.

In electronic form will be:

name lists of military personnel undergoing treatment in hospitals;

resolutions of the military medical commission in the form of a certificate of illness or certificate of the MMC;

certificates about the circumstances of the injury (wounds, contusions, mutilations);

extracts from the medical card of outpatients and inpatients;

reports of military personnel on granting them leave for treatment or dismissal from military service due to their health.

extracts from the orders of the military unit.

For this, a corresponding technical solution is implemented.

Until today, all documents related to the passing of the MMC and the issuance of leaves for the continuation of treatment or the release of a military man were submitted in paper form.