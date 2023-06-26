The government approved a plan to optimize military medical commissions. There will be more of them

On June 24, the government approved a plan of measures to optimize military medical examination processes for 2023.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

To implement the plan, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Statistics and the public united.

The government promises to automate the passage of the military medical commissions (MMC) and introduce integration of medical processes between the military and civilian components. They also plan to eradicate excessive bureaucracy and provide military personnel with social guarantees.

"With this decision, we are implementing effective processes that are able to ensure the high-quality passage of the MMC in conditions of martial law. The network of military medical commissions will be expanded, digital tools will be introduced, and facilities will be equipped to meet the requirements of people with disabilities. Information campaigns will be conducted so that each serviceman clearly knows his rights during military medical examination, treatment or rehabilitation," the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted.