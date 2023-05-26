Zelensky signed draft laws on simplifying the conditions of military treatment and increasing the number of places for the work of the MMC

The President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft laws No. 9158 and No. 9154, which simplify the preparation of a certificate on the circumstances of military injury during martial law and allow the creation of military medical commissions (MMCs) at state and communal health care institutions.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Laws will enter into force the day after their publication.

Draft law No. 9158

This document allows not to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of injury in the combat zone.

A certificate of injury (wound, contusion, maiming) is drawn up within 5 days on the basis of the report of the immediate commander and the corresponding order of the commander of the military unit.

In the same period, the certificate is sent to the military health care institution or to the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

A mechanism for sending medical and other documents to a military health care institution or a territorial recruitment and social support center is being introduced, as well as to a military unit — a territorial recruitment and social support center.

"Thus, the documents will "follow" the military, and not the military will follow the documents. This will contribute to solving the problems of queues and unnecessary bureaucracy, so that servicemen who are wounded and undergoing treatment do not have to stand in lines to receive one or another certificate from the military medical commission," explained the head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Zavitnevych.

Zheleznyak adds that amendment No. 47 was supported in this law, according to which, if it is impossible to send documents in electronic form, the obligation to send documents in paper form falls on the health care institution or the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

Draft law No. 9154

As stated in the explanatory note, previously military medical examinations could only be carried out by commissions created at territorial recruitment and social support centers and health care facilities of the Ministry of Defense, SBU and other military formations.

There was a legal inconsistency that did not allow the establishment of MMC at other health care institutions of the security and defense sector, in particular the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, etc.

The entire composition of the security and defense sector was added to the law, and it was also allowed to create MMC at health care institutions of both state and communal ownership.