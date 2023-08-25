Latvia transferred another Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine

Latvia handed over another Mi-17 helicopter to the Air Force of Ukraine. Defense Minister Inara Murniece informed about this on August 25.
"National Armed Forces of Latvia delivered another Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine. Ukraine is successfully fighting and regaining more and more occupied territories. Latvia will stand side by side with Ukraine until its complete victory," wrote Inara Murniece.
- In July 2022, Latvia presented four Mi-17 and Mi-2 helicopters to Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, Latvia has spent 1.3% of its gross domestic product on aid to Ukraine.