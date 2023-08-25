News

Latvia transferred another Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Latvia handed over another Mi-17 helicopter to the Air Force of Ukraine. Defense Minister Inara Murniece informed about this on August 25.

"National Armed Forces of Latvia delivered another Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine. Ukraine is successfully fighting and regaining more and more occupied territories. Latvia will stand side by side with Ukraine until its complete victory," wrote Inara Murniece.