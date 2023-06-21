Latvia provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than 1.3% of its GDP

Since the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, Latvia has spent 1.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in London.

In addition, Latvia transferred all its missiles for the portable anti-aircraft missile system Stinger to Ukraine.

"In a small country like Latvia, if we can spend 1.3% of our GDP, then you can too. We are not the richest nation, but it can be done," the Latvian Prime Minister emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine needs help to fully integrate into the European Union and NATO for long-term peace in Europe.