Latvia provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than 1.3% of its GDP

Since the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, Latvia has spent 1.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on aid to Ukraine.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in London.
In addition, Latvia transferred all its missiles for the portable anti-aircraft missile system Stinger to Ukraine.
"In a small country like Latvia, if we can spend 1.3% of our GDP, then you can too. We are not the richest nation, but it can be done," the Latvian Prime Minister emphasized.
He also noted that Ukraine needs help to fully integrate into the European Union and NATO for long-term peace in Europe.
- At the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Germany announced that it will provide Kyiv with additional €381 million in humanitarian aid this year, and France will irrevocably allocate an additional €40 million to Ukraine for reconstruction.
- Before that, the European Union announced that it would cover 45% of all Ukraineʼs financing needs until 2027, the European Investment Bank allocated €840 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the United States — $1.3 billion, and Britain — $300 million for reconstruction and humanitarian aid.