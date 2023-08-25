Russia reported a nighttime attack by 42 drones on Crimea

Russia informed that 42 Ukrainian drones attacked the occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that nine drones were shot down, and 33 crashed and "did not reach the target" thanks to Russian means of radio-electronic warfare.

The Russian Federation also declared that it shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile over the Kaluga region.

Moscowʼs "Vnukovo" and "Domodedovo" airports stopped receiving and departing flights, but resumed operations in the morning.