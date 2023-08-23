The capital of Russia was again attacked by drones.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that two drones were allegedly destroyed in the air, and another "lost control and crashed into the building of the Moscow-City business center." There is no information about the victims.
Russian media released a video of an explosion in "Moscow-City" and the wreckage of a drone in another area of the Russian capital.
Moscow airports stopped receiving and sending flights.
- The day before, the Ministry of Defense of Russia also announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones. According to his data, two drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region, two more over Bryansk.