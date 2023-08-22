Drones attacked two regions of Russia

Russia again reported a nighttime attack by drones. Two drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region, two more over Bryansk.

The Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin reported that two UAVs were shot down in the region — one in the Krasnohorsk district, the other in the Chastsov district. Local media write about the damaged house and cars, and also publish videos allegedly with the wreckage of the drone.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, two more drones fell over the Bryansk region. There is no information about the victims.