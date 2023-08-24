The “Baykar” company presented Bayraktar to Ukrainian scouts for Independence Day

The Baykar Makina company handed over the Bayraktar TV2 strike UAV to Ukrainian scouts for free on the occasion of Independence Day.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

The scouts added that on January 25, Baykar Makina also gave two Bayraktar TB2 drones as a gift to the scouts.

The MDI thanked its partners for their help and noted that the best gift for the holiday is "a new weapon that will help destroy the enemy and defend our freedom and independence."