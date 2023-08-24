The “Baykar” company presented Bayraktar to Ukrainian scouts for Independence Day

The Baykar Makina company handed over the Bayraktar TV2 strike UAV to Ukrainian scouts for free on the occasion of Independence Day.
This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.
The scouts added that on January 25, Baykar Makina also gave two Bayraktar TB2 drones as a gift to the scouts.
The MDI thanked its partners for their help and noted that the best gift for the holiday is "a new weapon that will help destroy the enemy and defend our freedom and independence."
- In July 2023, the construction of the Bayraktar UAV production plant began in Ukraine. Prior to that, Baykar received license permits for the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı in Ukraine. This plant should be operational in 2025, the amount of investment in it is $95.5 million.
- On April 30, Ukraine signed three contracts with the Turkish company Baykar.
- In November 2022, the Turkish combat drone manufacturer Baykar tested a prototype of the Bayraktar Kızılelma ("Red Apple") strike jet drone. Kızılelma is positioned as a deck-based supersonic drone with a turbojet engine. The developers say that Kızılelma can land and take off on ships with short runways — for example, from the deck of a light aircraft carrier. The drone can carry 1 500 kg of payload (weapons, devices, etc.). Its declared maximum speed is 900 kmph. The flight range is 930 km, and the operating altitude is 10 668 m. It can operate in the air for five hours.
- It was previously reported that Kızılelma will be equipped with Ukrainian engines: in 2021, Baykar Makina ordered AI-322F and AI-25TLT jet engines from the Ivchenko-Progress state enterprise.