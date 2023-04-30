In Istanbul, Ukraine signed new agreements with the Turkish company Baykar

Ukraine signed three contracts with the Turkish company Baykar during the international exhibition of aviation equipment Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul.
This was announced by Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries.
"There is an important result — three new agreements with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar for Ukrainian manufacturers. I wonʼt tell you the details, but I assure you, these contracts give our country export revenue and weapons of a new generation," he said.
- In November 2022, the Turkish combat drone manufacturer Baykar tested a prototype of the Bayraktar Kızılelma ("Red Apple") strike jet drone. Kızılelma is positioned as a deck-based supersonic drone with a turbojet engine. The developers say that Kızılelma can land and take off on ships with short runways — for example, from the deck of a light aircraft carrier. The drone can carry 1,500 kg of payload (weapons, devices, etc.). Its declared maximum speed is 900 km/h. The flight range is 930 km, and the operating altitude is 10,668 m. It can operate in the air for five hours.
- It was previously reported that Kızılelma will be equipped with Ukrainian engines: in 2021, Baykar Makina ordered AI-322F and AI-25TLT jet engines from the Ivchenko-Progress state enterprise.