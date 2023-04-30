In Istanbul, Ukraine signed new agreements with the Turkish company Baykar

Ukraine signed three contracts with the Turkish company Baykar during the international exhibition of aviation equipment Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul.

This was announced by Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries.

"There is an important result — three new agreements with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar for Ukrainian manufacturers. I wonʼt tell you the details, but I assure you, these contracts give our country export revenue and weapons of a new generation," he said.