Turkey has issued licenses for the production of “Bayraktar” and “Akinci” in Ukraine

The Turkish company Baykar received license permits for the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı in Ukraine. This plant should be operational in 2025, the amount of investment in it is $95.5 million, reports Akit.

"We have received the relevant license permits from Turkey for the full production of Baykar TB2 and Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine," the companyʼs general director Haluk Bayraktar noted.

In 2019, Baykar founded Avia Venture LLC, planning to open two factories in Ukraine. This company, on behalf of Baykar, will be engaged in the construction of the plant where Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı will be produced.

The Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet and other company equipment will also be assembled in Ukraine. The Akıncı UAV will use Ukrainian MS-500 and AI-450 engines, depending on the customerʼs choice, while Kızılelma will be equipped with Ukrainian AI-25 engines.