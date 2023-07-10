In Ukraine, the construction of a factory for the production of “Bayraktar” UAVs has begun

Construction of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle production plant has begun in Ukraine, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin informed on the air of the telethon.

"The plant began to be built in practice, not only in a memorandum. This is exactly the large Bayraktar plant that was negotiated a few years ago, then there were shutdowns and scandals. Today, this plant is starting to be built, we have taken real steps," he noted.

The day before, as part of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Turkey, Kamyshin signed a new memorandum with the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey on the development of capacities and opportunities for the production of various types of UAVs.