“Falled behind schedule.” Budanov spoke about forecasts regarding the deoccupation of Crimea

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov admitted that the previous intelligence forecasts regarding the deoccupation of Crimea did not come true, but assured that Ukraine is moving towards the goal.

He said this in an interview with the "Krim.Realii" ["Crimea.Realities"] project of "Radio Liberty".

"Yes, we fell behind the schedule. Yes, unfortunately, it must be admitted that events are developing more slowly than they should be according to all calculations. But there is what we have. But if you look at Crimea and the level of hostilities taking place on the territory of the peninsula, you will understand that there is nothing to compare it with in 2022, I am not talking about the period from 2014 to 2022. That is, we are going to the goal. Yes, slower than we wanted, slower than expected, but we are going to it," declared Budanov.

According to him, forecasts are based on facts, figures, the course of events, forecasts based on economic indicators, etc. But reality makes its adjustments.