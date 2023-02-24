”We are ready morally and we are preparing technically.” Zelensky answered whether it is possible to return Crimea this year

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, answered whether it is possible to return Crimea "by physical means" this year.

He was asked the question at a press conference on February 24, which is dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

When asked what the chances are that Crimea can be physically returned this year, he replied: "We have to work. Therefore, answering the question about the steps, I can say one thing: everything depends on us. [...] There are military steps, we are preparing for them, we are ready morally, we are preparing technically — with weapons, reinforcements, formation of offensive brigades. We send people to study, we must be ready. And then there will be corresponding fair de-occupation steps. May God grant them success."