Mykola Tararin took the oath of the MP. He replaced the “servant” Andrii Kholodov

On August 23, Mykola Tatarin took the oath of the MP of the "Servant of the People" faction. He ran for the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) under No. 147 on the party list.

Tatarin will replace Andrii Kholodov in the Verkhovna Rada, whose mandate was terminated by the parliament on August 9 due to the fact that he left Ukraine in January and has not yet returned.

Mykola Tararin is a lawyer, graduated from the National Law Academy named after Yaroslav the Wise, served in the military prosecutorʼs office, since 2005 worked in legal companies in the field of civil and commercial law, practiced law. Tararin in the "Servants of the People" team from the first days as a lawyer helped in the presidential and parliamentary elections.