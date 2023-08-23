Only 62 Russians have received documents for entry into Ukraine since the beginning of the visa regime

For more than a year, only 62 Russians received a visa to enter Ukraine.

This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia, so there are no Ukrainian diplomatic missions on the territory of the Russian Federation. Because of this, citizens of the Russian Federation cannot apply for Ukrainian visas on the territory of Russia.

This can only be done by Russians who live abroad and have the right to temporary or permanent residence there.

However, having a Ukrainian visa does not guarantee the right to cross the state border of Ukraine — the final decision is made by the border guards.