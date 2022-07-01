A visa regime with Russia has come into force in Ukraine

On July 1, the visa regime with Russia came into force in Ukraine.

Now Russian citizens will not be able to enter the territory of Ukraine without a visa. In addition, residents of the border regions of the Russian Federation must enter and leave Ukraine exclusively through international and interstate checkpoints.

The relevant resolution on the introduction of a visa regime was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on June 17. "In order to counter the unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, the government has just decided to terminate the visa-free agreement with Russia, following the instructions of the President of Ukraine," Prime Minister Shmyhal said at the time.