HACC nationalized the company of the Russian oligarch Molchanov

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seized 100% of the corporate rights of the "Aerok" company, the ultimate owner of which is the "LSR Group" of Russian oligarch Andriy Molchanov, as state revenue.

This was reported to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Andriy Molchanov is a former member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, is close to the occupation authorities and pays large taxes to the Russian budget. "Aerok" company owns two aerated concrete plants in Ukraine — in Obukhiv and Berezan, Kyiv region.

The owners directed the profits of the Ukrainian enterprise to the so-called "parent company" from Russia in the form of dividends and royalties. The companyʼs assets were seized and handed over to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).