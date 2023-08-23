Office of the President denies that Ukraine agreed to create a “hybrid” tribunal

The day before, a number of media spread the information that Ukraine, due to the position of its partners, allegedly agreed to the format of the so-called hybrid tribunal instead of the one based on the resolution of the UN General Assembly.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andrii Smirnov said that the international tribunal model based on the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution and the agreement between Ukraine and the UN remains legitimate and authoritative for Ukraine.

"Ukraine advocates this version and will continue to advocate in the framework of the Coordination Group — a coalition of countries that discuss various legal issues, in particular regarding the tribunalʼs work model," he wrote.