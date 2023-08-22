Police are conducting more than 200 searches across the country in connection with a case of draft evasion schemes

On August 22, the National Police of Ukraine conducted more than 200 simultaneous searches in all regions of the country in military medical commissions, military commissariats and homes of people involved in the draft evasion scheme.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes that it is conducting searches in a number of military medical commissions of the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions in the case of illegal enrichment of the heads of military committees.

In total, 388 people have already been identified, with respect to whom there are doubts about the legal receipt of a resolution of the military medical commision on unfitness for military service. The police are now seizing medical documentation that can confirm the illegal issuance of certificates.

At the end of last week, 15 searches were already conducted in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as in the Kherson and Beryslav District Military Committees. Institutions were checked for corruption during general mobilization, illegal "exemption" from mobilization of reserve officers and other conscripts.