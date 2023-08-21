“eCherha” became operational for passenger buses at six checkpoints

From August 21, regular and non-regular bus flights can cross the border in three regions only by making a reservation in "eCherha".

The press service of "Ukrtransbezpeka" writes about this.

Now "eCherha" for buses works at these checkpoints:

Krakovets — Korchova (Lviv region);

Sheghini — Medyka (Lviv region);

Porubne — Siret (Chernivtsi region);

Mamalyha — Kryva (Chernivtsi region);

Yahodyn — Dorohusk (Volyn region) — only regular flights;

Ustyluh — Zosyn (Volyn region).

Passenger carriers who have registered in the online queue must arrive at the checkpoint at the specified time on the bus route. However, during the test period, the system will not offer the arrival time at the checkpoint for buses.

The bus driver can extend his shift once for 4, 6, 8 or 10 hours, if more time is needed for the journey.