The government is expanding the “eCherha” program for buses on the borders with Moldova, Romania and Hungary

The government is increasing the list of checkpoints for the "eCherha" service for buses. Itʼs about five more checkpoints in the Lviv, Chernivtsi and Transcarpathian regions.

The Ministry of Reconstruction informed about this on August 18.

In addition to the checkpoints "Yagodin — Dorogusk" and "Ustylug — Zosyn" in the Volyn region, the service will appear at the following checkpoints:

"Krakowets — Korchova" (Lviv region, border with Poland);

"Sheghini — Medyka" (Lviv region, border with Poland);

"Porubne — Siret" (Chernivtsi region, border with Romania);

"Mamalyha — Kryva" (Chernivtsi region, border with Moldova);

"Chop — Zahon" (Transcarpathian region, border with Hungary).

In Lviv and Chernivtsi regions, testing services will begin on August 21, in Transcarpathian — on August 23.

To cross the border, the data of the driver and the bus must be entered into the "eCherha" system. To do this, you need to register here and choose the required border crossing. Registration will be available a day before the start of traffic, i.e. August 20 for checkpoints from Lviv and Chernivtsi regions and August 22 for Transcarpathian. We are talking about both regular bus routes and non-regular ones. That is, all buses crossing the indicated checkpoints must be registered in the system.

During the three weeks of testing the new service for buses in the Volyn region, about a thousand buses crossed the border by appointment. The "eCherha" service allows you to fix peak hours and days at the checkpoint in order to plan the slotting option for regular and irregular routes. This means that drivers will be able to choose a specific time to cross the border in the future.