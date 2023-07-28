From August, passenger buses and cars will be able to cross the border using “eCherha”

The Cabinet of Ministers extends the effect of the electronic queue to passenger cars and buses carrying passengers across the border.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.

"The first decision concerns our priority project Eurokordon. We are building new logistics and have already launched an electronic queue for road freight transport. Today we are approving a resolution that extends the effect of the electronic queue to passenger cars, as well as to buses that carry out passenger transportation," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, this will reduce queues at the border and make it more comfortable. The pilot project on the passage of buses will start in August.

Now "eCherha" works at the following checkpoints:

Volyn region

Yahodyn — Dorohusk;

Ustilug — Zosyn.

Lviv region

Krakow — Korchova;

Rava-Ruska — Khrebenne;

Sheghyni — Medyka;

Nyzhankovychy — Malhovice.

Chernivtsi region

Porubne — Siret;

Mamalyha — Kryva.

Transcarpathian region

Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Niemetske;

Chop (Tysa) — Zahon;

Dyakove — Halmeu.

Vinnytsia region

Mohyliv-Podilskyi — Otach.

Odesa region

Reni — Giurgiulesti;

Starokosache — Tudor;

Vynohradivka — Vulkaneshti;

Orlivka — Isakcha.

To cross the border using "eCherha", you need to register on the website echerha.gov.ua or through the application, receive a message about the status of the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint.