The fencer Olha Kharlan will play “Barbie”, which was created in her honor

At an auction on the eBay platform, fencer Olha Kharlan will play a "Barbie" doll created by Mattel in her honor. The money will go to the rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military.
This is evidenced by an ad on eBay.
Olha Kharlan is the first Ukrainian woman whose image was created as a "Barbie" in the Role Models series. The company updates this collection every year for International Womenʼs Day.
At the auction, the doll was valued at $10 000. You can make your bet until the evening of August 30.
- At the end of July, Olympic and multiple world fencing champion Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Championship for refusing to shake hands with her Russian rival Anna Smirnova.
- On July 28, the International Olympic Committee granted (IOC) Kharlan automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympics. The IOC supports her and allocates a quota for the Olympics due to the fact that Kharlan did not have the opportunity to compete at the World Championships, and later the World Fencing Federation suspended her disqualification.