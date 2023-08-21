The fencer Olha Kharlan will play “Barbie”, which was created in her honor

At an auction on the eBay platform, fencer Olha Kharlan will play a "Barbie" doll created by Mattel in her honor. The money will go to the rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military.

This is evidenced by an ad on eBay.

Olha Kharlan is the first Ukrainian woman whose image was created as a "Barbie" in the Role Models series. The company updates this collection every year for International Womenʼs Day.

At the auction, the doll was valued at $10 000. You can make your bet until the evening of August 30.