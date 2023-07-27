Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan refused to shake the hand of her Russian opponent. She could be disqualified for this

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan refused to shake the hand of her Russian rival Anna Smirnova.

Harlan defeated Smirnova at the world championship with a score of 15:7.

According to FIE rules, the athlete could be disqualified for refusing to shake hands. The Russian woman waited on the track for the judgesʼ decision for 50 minutes. But they did not change the decision and Harlan went to the next round.