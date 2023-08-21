The State Restoration Agency will open data on the estimates of all projects

The State Restoration Agency will open estimates of all construction projects.

This was reported by the head of the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Agency Mustafa Nayem.

Now everyone will be able to check and compare the prices of materials, the cost of the involved equipment, the costs of projects developed by any government customer.

"This will increase the responsibility of both state contractors and project organizations and expertise. For us, it is important not only to quickly and qualitatively carry out work on objects. We strive for the reconstruction to be carried out in a transparent and accountable manner," says Nayem.

Estimates for restoration projects will be available in the Unified State System in the field of construction. The updated functionality for publishing estimates of objects built with public funds has already appeared on the portal. Among them are the estimates of the projects of the Restoration Agency.

Everyone will be able to get acquainted with information about estimates on the EDESSB website in the "Estimate documentation" section.

Previously, only general indicators according to the estimate were available on the portal, but after the introduction of martial law, access to information was restricted.