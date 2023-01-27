Mustafa Nayyem became the head of the Infrastructure Restoration Agency of Ukraine

Mustafa Nayyem is leaving the position of Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure and will head the Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The relevant decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting.

The aforementioned agency will deal with post-war reconstruction, start the restoration of the first facilities and communicate with international donors.

Since August 2021, Mustafa Nayyem worked in the team of the Ministry of Infrastructure, and later the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure. His area of responsibility was road management, road transport, transport safety, development of border infrastructure and services for drivers.