Romania has officially confirmed that it will train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

The President of Romania Klaus Iohannis confirmed that his country will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. For this, a regional training center will be opened.

Iohannis said this in a speech during the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the Romanian Navy.

According to him, the training center will train not only Ukrainians, but also pilots of NATO member countries.

"We will participate in the training of the Ukrainian military within the framework of the European Unionʼs military assistance mission and will host the future regional F-16 pilot training center, which will serve both Romanian and Ukrainian pilots, as well as pilots from the member countries of the Alliance," he noted.