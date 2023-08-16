Russia attacked Odesaʼs port and grain infrastructure. There is a hit

On the night of August 16, the Russian occupiers twice attacked the Odesa region with Shahed attack drones, which targeted the port and grain infrastructure.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

Drones hit one of the ports on the Danube River, causing damage to warehouses and granaries. Fires broke out there, which were extinguished by emergency services workers.

In the sky over Odesa, the Air Force and Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 Russian drones. Two more drones were eliminated over Mykolaiv region.