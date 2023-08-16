Air Force: the Air Defense shot down 13 “Shahed” drones over southern Ukraine

On the night of August 16, Russian invaders attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with Shahed attack drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 13 of them.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russians launched drones in several waves from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda). Ukrainian fighters shot them down over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

However, the Air Force specifies that not all drones were shot down.