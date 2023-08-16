General Staff: The Ukrainian military repelled all attacks in a day, and the invaders lost more than a dozen tanks

During the day, there were 30 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian army, which lost 650 invaders, 11 tanks and 24 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the areas southeast of Vilshaniv and east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv region). The enemy also unsuccessfully advanced south of Avdiivka (Donetsk region).

The Ukrainian military deters the advance of Russian troops in the area of the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). In the Shakhtarsk direction, the occupiers tried to restore their lost position in the Urozhaine district of the Donetsk region, but they did not succeed.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of Ukraine has carried out seven strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Units of rocket forces and artillery hit four artillery pieces in firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile complex and another important enemy object.