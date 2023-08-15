Russia showed a video of how it forcibly inspected a cargo ship in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of Russia showed a video of the forced stop of the Turkish ship Sukru Okan, which was going to Izmail.

The footage shows armed Russian soldiers landing on the dry cargo and checking the documents at gunpoint. The agency claims that the dry cargo was inspected for the presence of military cargo.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of Ukraine, said that there is currently no confirmed information that Russia opened fire. According to him, Russia is trying to create an "economic blockade" for Ukraine from the sea, because the export-import sea channel is the main one for Ukraine.