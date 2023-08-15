Lawyer: Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP was diagnosed with an acute myocardial infarction

The lawyer of UOC MP Metropolitan Pavla (Lebidya) stated that he received information about Pavloʼs state of health from a medical facility — he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction.
He wrote about this in Telegram.
The day before, the metropolitan was urgently hospitalized in the cardiology department of one of the Kyiv hospitals. According to the lawyer, Pavlo was operated on.
- On April 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine handed Metropolitan Pavlo a charge of inciting religious enmity, and on the same day, the court sent him under house arrest. Pavlo was banned from accessing social networks and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.
- On July 13, the SBU informed Pavel about a new suspicion. On the eve of the announcement of his first suspicion, he gave an interview in which he denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state. The metropolitan called the Russian aggression a "civil conflict". Now he is accused of violating the equality of citizens and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, for which he faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
- On July 14, the court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure of Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP — instead of 24-hour house arrest, he was ordered to be kept in custody until August 14 or to be bailed for more than 33 million hryvnias.
- On August 9, it became known that a bail of 33 million hryvnias was paid for Metropolitan Pavel, and he was released from custody. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that this would not affect the fair trial of the case. Pavloʼs obligations were extended for two months.