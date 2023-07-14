The court sent the Metropolitan of the UOC MP Pavlo to the pre-trial detention center

The Solomyansky Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure of Metropolitan of the UOC MP Pavlo — instead of 24-hour house arrest, he was ordered to be held in custody until August 14 or bail in the amount of more than 33 million hryvnias.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

According to the prosecutor, Pavlo Lebid communicated with one of the witnesses in the criminal case, thereby violating the obligations imposed by the court. During the meeting, the metropolitan said that he was not yet familiar with the witness.

The prosecutor asked for his detention until September 1 with bail of 60 million hryvnias. This was argued by the fact that Pavlo has movable and immovable property for exactly this amount. And this is not counting the clericʼs bank assets.

The Metropolitanʼs lawyer Oleh Povalyaev filed a motion to invite this witness and interrogate him in court. However, the petition was left until the end of the case.