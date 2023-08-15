General Staff: The Defense Forces hold back the occupiers in Donetsk region and continue the offensive in southern Ukraine

During the past day, more than 15 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The Ukrainian military eliminated 540 occupiers, seven of their tanks and 16 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian fighters continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of the towns of Maryinka and Krasnokhorivka (Donetsk region). At the same time, the Ukrainian army is conducting an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, gaining a foothold at the achieved boundaries.

During the day, the Air Force of Ukraine struck the command post, seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and three strikes on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Units of missile troops and artillery struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery means in firing positions and the enemyʼs EW station.

Meanwhile, the occupiers conduct covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories. For example, in Starobilsk (Luhansk region), the occupation administration obliged all men at state-owned enterprises to pass a medical examination and register for military service.

At the same time, Russia is trying to integrate Ukrainians in the occupied territories into its cultural and educational space. The occupiers organized the educational process according to the Russian program, opening a school in Bekhtery (Kherson region). Children from Obloi, Tendrivske, Zburyivka and Novochornomorya were forced to study there. Parents are intimidated by administrative responsibility for children skipping school.

In Zaporizhzhia, there was an incident between Kadyrovites and Dagestanians during the filming of a video with a Kadyroviates commander by Russian propagandists. Kadyrovites and Dagestanians began a shootout, in which one of them died. Because of this, the occupiers resorted to grenade launchers, grenades and small arms. The parties lost more than 20 people killed and 40 wounded. Dagestanians "won".