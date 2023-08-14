Ukraine will receive Cortex Typhon C-UAS systems from Norway to combat drones. Their value is about $70 million.
This was reported by the manufacturer Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
This is a relatively new development — a machine gun turret with a surveillance system. It can be placed on Dingo armored vehicles. Norway will transfer them to Ukraine as well.
"This contract will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support their ability to defend their people and their country from air threats," noted Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace President Eric Lee.
- In July, Norway decided to transfer the NASAMS support package to Ukraine — two additional fire control centers, two launchers and spare parts.
- Earlier, Norway allocated a thousand Black Hornet reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. The drone is used for reconnaissance and target identification, it is easy to operate, it is difficult to detect, it is especially well suited for combat in urban conditions.