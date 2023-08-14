Ukraine will receive Cortex Typhon C-UAS systems from Norway to combat drones. Their value is about $70 million.

This was reported by the manufacturer Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

This is a relatively new development — a machine gun turret with a surveillance system. It can be placed on Dingo armored vehicles. Norway will transfer them to Ukraine as well.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

"This contract will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support their ability to defend their people and their country from air threats," noted Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace President Eric Lee.