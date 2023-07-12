Norway transfers two more NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Norway decided to Ukraine a NASAMS support package, which includes two additional fire control centers, two launchers and spare parts.

The Ministry of Defense of Norway informed about this on July 12.

"Air defense is a priority need from the Ukrainian side. Ukraine needs protection from Russian aircraft and missile attacks. The good operational results of NASAMS mean that air defense systems in general and NASAMS in particular are in high demand on the Ukrainian side," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram noted.

Before that, Norway announced that it was providing Ukraine with a thousand Black Hornet reconnaissance drones. The drone is used for reconnaissance and target identification, it is easy to operate, it is difficult to detect, it is especially well suited for combat in urban conditions.