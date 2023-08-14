Ukraine will not boycott the Olympics in Paris if Russians and Belarusians perform under a neutral flag

The Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Hutzeit said that Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Olympics if Russians and Belarusians are represented in a neutral status.

"Our athletes need to be at the Olympics. Our flag will be at the opening, at the competitions, our athletes will represent our country so that everyone in the world can see that Ukraine is, was and will be," Hutzeit noted.

In an interview with Kyodo News, he noted that if the Russian Federation and Belarus were allowed to compete in Paris under their own flags, Ukraine would boycott the Olympics.

"If Russia and Belarus will perform under their flag, we will not participate in this Olympics," Hutzeit emphasized.