SBU Major General Shaitanov was sentenced to 12 years in prison — he worked for Russia

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced the sentencing of Major General Valerii Shaitanov to 12 years behind bars with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of treason and preparation of terrorist attacks in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Shaitanov once held the position of first deputy head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Srevice of Ukraine (SBU).

Prosecutors proved in court that the Major General of SBU collected information that was a state secret and passed it on to representatives of the Russian Federation.

Also, on the instructions of the Russian special services, the convict searched for people among former SBU servicemen to commit a terrorist attack.

He aimed to kill Major of the Armed Forces of the Chechen Republic Ichkeria, who, since February 2015, had headed the Dzhokhar Dudayev International Peacekeeping Battalion during the war in eastern Ukraine.

Then the law enforcement officers warned about the murder.