In Poland, two Russians were detained for spreading the propaganda of the PMC “Wagner”

Two Russians were arrested in Poland, who were distributing propaganda materials about the PMC "Wagner" in Krakow and Warsaw.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kaminski.
"The Internal Security Agency, together with the police, identified and detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the ʼWagnerʼ group in Krakow and Warsaw," the minister wrote.
According to him, both were accused of espionage and taken into custody.
The Polish publication Gazeta Krakowska writes that the Russians stuck stickers with an appeal to join the PMC "Wagner", leaving a QR code there that leads to a Russian-language site.
- When the PMC "Wagner" units arrived in Belarus, threats began to be heard from Minsk. In response, Poland decided to send combat helicopters and up to 10 000 soldiers to the border. Meanwhile, Belarus conducts military exercises near the borders.
- Since August 11, Latvia has also strengthened border protection with Belarus and Russia. The corresponding order was issued to protect "the integrity of the state border and prevent the threat, taking into account the disproportionately large number of illegal crossing attempts." First of all, it is about protection against illegal migration.
- The other day, Poland decided to increase the security of the Suval corridor and started a training operation on the border with Belarus.