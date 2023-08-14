In Poland, two Russians were detained for spreading the propaganda of the PMC “Wagner”

Two Russians were arrested in Poland, who were distributing propaganda materials about the PMC "Wagner" in Krakow and Warsaw.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kaminski.

"The Internal Security Agency, together with the police, identified and detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the ʼWagnerʼ group in Krakow and Warsaw," the minister wrote.

According to him, both were accused of espionage and taken into custody.

The Polish publication Gazeta Krakowska writes that the Russians stuck stickers with an appeal to join the PMC "Wagner", leaving a QR code there that leads to a Russian-language site.