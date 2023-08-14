The MFA of Ukraine condemned Russiaʼs provocation in the Black Sea. The occupiers stopped the Turkish ship, which was going to Izmail

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine condemned Russiaʼs provocations regarding the Turkish civilian ship "Sukru Okan", which was heading to the port of Izmail. The day before, the Russian Federation attacked a Turkish ship in the territorial waters of Turkey.

"Russia has violated the Charter and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other norms of international law. Such actions became another example of Russiaʼs purposeful policy of creating threats to the freedom of navigation and the security of commercial shipping in the Black Sea. We express support and solidarity with Turkey as our strategic partner and call on the international community to take decisive measures to facilitate the peaceful passage of ships in the Black Sea," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.