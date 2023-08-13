Journalists identified Russian commanders involved in the shelling of Odesa

At the end of July, the Russian occupiers fired at Odesa with various types of missiles, including Onyx, which killed one person and injured 19 others.

Journalists of "Television Toronto" identified the persons who were involved in the rocket attack.

They found out that Onyx missiles are launched by the Bastion coastal missile complex from Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol. It is in service only in 15 separate coastal defense brigades, which Russia created on the peninsula after the occupation.

Three years ago, Oleksiy Shcherbak, originally from the Russian Far East, became the commander of the brigade. Prior to that, he organized the operation of all the Bastion complexes, which are currently shelling Odessa. At the same time, he has relatives in Odesa.

Another person involved in war crimes is Oleksandr Myamlin, who is responsible for ensuring that coastal missile complexes are brought out for launches and are ready for combat work as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the head of the launcher and commander of the "Bastion" strike battery Oleksiy Vavilov directly controls the launch of missiles in Ukraine.