Bild: The Rheinmetall concern will provide Ukraine with modern reconnaissance drones capable of intercepting and jamming communications

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will send the most modern Luna NG reconnaissance drones to Ukraine by the end of 2023.

This is reported by the Bild newspaper with reference to its own sources.

Rheinmetallʼs Luna drone can work not only as a reconnaissance system, but also to provide an LTE network, intercept or jam communications.

The website of the concern states that the drone is made of plastic reinforced with carbon fiber, can fly for more than 12 hours and transmit data for more than 100 km.