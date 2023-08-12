Lukashenko wanted to “fix” relations with Poland. Warsaw called it fluent phrases

Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko said on August 11 that he wants to restore relations with Poland, despite his frequent statements that Poland is allegedly preparing for aggression against Belarus.

Then he said that he instructed the Prime Minister to contact the Poles. "If they want, letʼs talk, establish relations. We are neighbors, and neighbors are not chosen. They are from God," noted Lukashenko.

Polandʼs reaction

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Jablonski called Lukashenkoʼs phrases fluent, writes RMF FM.

"If Belarus wants to have good relations with Poland, the path to this is very simple. Stop attacks on our border, release Andrzej Pochobut and other prisoners — more than a thousand people are in prisons in Belarus. We do not have and never had hostile intentions towards Belarus. We do not seek to maintain bad relations with Belarus. On the contrary, we would like them to be as good as possible. But it is the Belarusian government that behaves the way it does, and it bears full responsibility for the fact that we have bad relations," noted Jablonski.