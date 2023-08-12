The Russians hit Orikhiv. A policeman died, more than 10 people were injured

On the morning of August 12, the Russian aviation dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported the death of a 31-year-old police captain and 12 wounded people, including four police officers.

"Now doctors and police paramedics are fighting for the lives of the wounded. Several people are in serious condition," Klymenko noted.

Later, the National Police added that the bomb killed not only a policeman, but also a civilian.