The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Orikhiv. This happened during the delivery of humanitarian aid

The Russians hit a guided aerial bomb during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the residential quarter of Orikhove in Zaporizhzhia. Four people died on the spot, 11 more were injured.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, calling the actions of the Russians a war crime.

Among the dead are women aged 43, 45 and 47 years old. A 47-year-old man also died.

Over the past day, the enemy also carried out 36 targeted strikes on 10 peaceful settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region: five shellings of Levadne and Novodarivka from MLRS, 30 artillery shells on Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Malynyvka.

In Novodanilivka, a 65-year-old man was injured and received immediate medical assistance.

So far, the destruction of 10 civilian objects has been recorded.