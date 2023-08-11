Italy will help restore the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa after the Russian shelling

The Italian government will help restore the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which the Russians targeted with a rocket on July 23.

This is stated on the website of the Italian government.

Italy will involve two of the countryʼs most prestigious cultural institutions: the Milan Triennale and the MAXXI Museum in Rome, "to highlight the long and very rich history of exchange between Odesa and Italian culture" in the restoration of the ruined landmark.

At the same time, Italian restoration schools, professional institutes, studios and laboratories will share their experience for the project of restoration and improvement of walls and frescoes damaged by Russian shelling.