An electronic driverʼs license can be exchanged abroad

An electronic driverʼs (E-driverʼs) license can be exchanged abroad at the centers of the state enterprise "Dokument".

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.

The service is available to those who have a national driverʼs license issued in Ukraine. It is useful if the driverʼs license is expired, when the driver changes his last name, first name, etc., or when the plastic form is rubbed off and the inscriptions cannot be read.

If the driver has a modern license issued in Ukraine, and everything is fine with him, then he does not need to exchange it for national licenses of other countries.

Since the beginning of 2023, Ukrainians have exchanged more than 21 000 passports abroad.