In Ukraine was allowed to use a driverʼs license only from the “Diia” application — there is no need to take plastic with you

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed Resolution No. 1299, which allows the use of only an electronic driverʼs license in "Diia" app without a plastic counterpart.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation informed about this on December 7.
Now, when a person receives a driverʼs license, he can abandon plastic and use only digital documents. However, it will be possible to order plastic licenses at any moment and receive them by mail (they will be needed, for example, to drive a car abroad).
The resolution will enter into force on December 14.
- In Ukraine, the procedure for obtaining a driverʼs license has been changed since August. Future drivers can choose a driving school, listen to a theoretical course of lectures there and receive a certificate of completion of theoretical training. It will be valid for one year. There will no longer be an internal theoretical exam. Drivers will collect it at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. For practical classes, you can choose any driving school in the desired city. And after training, pass an internal practical exam and get a certificate of completion of practical driver training at a driving school, which will be valid for two years. Then you can take a practical test and get a driverʼs license at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.