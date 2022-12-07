In Ukraine was allowed to use a driverʼs license only from the “Diia” application — there is no need to take plastic with you

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed Resolution No. 1299, which allows the use of only an electronic driverʼs license in "Diia" app without a plastic counterpart.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation informed about this on December 7.

Now, when a person receives a driverʼs license, he can abandon plastic and use only digital documents. However, it will be possible to order plastic licenses at any moment and receive them by mail (they will be needed, for example, to drive a car abroad).

The resolution will enter into force on December 14.